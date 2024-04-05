Experienced defender a steadying influence for young Hampden league team

AN experienced defender is expected to play a major role for an inexperienced Koroit outfit in 2024.
Emily Kermeen - a former Hamilton Kangaroo who spent time in the strong Geelong competition - was steady in the back-court as the Saints defeated Warrnambool 41-30 in a Hampden league netball round one night match at Reid Oval on April 5.
Kermeen, who teamed with Layla Monk in the Saints' defensive circle, impressed Koroit coach Danielle McInerney.
At 26, Kermeen was the oldest Saint to take to the court.
"I used to camp near her and Stace (O'Sullivan) coached her, so we've always had a connection with her," she said.
"Hopefully we can get lots of games out of her. I think she really enjoys playing at this level again."
Koroit, which fell to reigning premier South Warrnambool on Good Friday, held a slender one-goal lead against Warrnambool - in its first appearance of the season - before a decisive third term saw it jump to as much as an 11-goal buffer.
McInerney was rapt with her young side, particularly teenagers Molly McLaren (goal shooter) and Indi O'Connor (goal attack), throughout a contest where both sides at times had control of the momentum.
"They are playing on natural instinct in our attack end and I was super impressed with the two goalies," she said.
They teamed up in Nell Mitchell's absence. The established goal shooter is battling a foot injury with the extent of it unknown.
McInerney said the teenage-laden Saints showed glimpses of maturity to overcome a slow start against the Blues, who were without Victorian under 17 representative Eva Ryan.
"They are still young, were a bit nervous," she said.
"The third (quarter) they looked really confident and older than what they were.
"We talked (after the match) that we have a game plan and it's a little bit different to the style they played last season.
"The two games we've stuck to it and been patient with it and I think we'll get better at it. We have tweaked how we bring the ball out of defence because a lot of teams are playing zones now."
