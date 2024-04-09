Father accused of sexually assaulting young son and daughter learns fate

A Glenelg Shire district father has been found guilty of sexually abusing his young son and daughter.
The 43-year-old man, who cannot legally be named, was found guilty of 10 offences on April 9, 2024, following a lengthy trial in the Melbourne County Court.
The charges include attempted incest, encouraging a child under 16 to engage in, or be involved in, sexual activity, sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16, sexual assault of a child under 16 and common law assault.
The man was taken into custody and will appear in court again for a plea hearing on June 3.
His lawyer said it was the man's first time in custody and asked for him to be psychologically assessed.
During the trial jurors were told the offending occurred between 2017 and 2019 and involved the man's biological son and daughter.
The alleged "secrets" came out after the daughter revealed she had "tongue kissed" her father.
That led to a police report and the man was subsequently charged following an investigation.
In closing addresses a barrister for the accused man told jurors the alleged offending did not happen.
He said the complainants' mother put the idea into their heads as she was terrified of losing her children.
He said she had a motive to lie and "she lied and she lied and she lied".
The jury retired to consider the evidence after Judge Patricia Riddell's charge on April 8, 2024.
They returned their guilty verdict shortly after 3pm the following day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.