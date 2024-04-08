Father on trial accused of sexually assaulting his young son and daughter

A jury will soon retire to consider their verdict in the trial of a Glenelg Shire district father accused of sexually assaulting his son and daughter.
The man, who cannot legally be named, is on trial in the Melbourne County Court charged with 13 offences.
The allegations include sexual activity in the presence of a child under 16, sexual assault of a child under 16, attempted sexual penetration of a child or lineal descendent, encouraging a child under 16 to engage in, or be involved in, sexual activity, and common law assault.
The man has denied the allegations.
Court documents obtained by The Standard show the alleged offending occurred between 2017 and 2019 and involved the man's biological son and daughter.
Jurors were told the alleged "secrets" came out after the daughter revealed she had "tongue kissed" her father.
That led to a police report and the man was subsequently charged following an investigation.
In closing addresses a barrister for the accused man told jurors the alleged offending did not happen.
He said the complainants' mother put the idea into their heads as she was terrified of losing her children.
He said she had a motive to lie and "she lied and she lied and she lied".
The jury will retire to consider their verdict following Judge Patricia Riddell's charge on April 8, 2024.
