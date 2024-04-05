The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'I feel like I am impacting the competition': 250-gamer driven to succeed

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 5 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Jason Rowan kicked his 1021st goal against Portland in 2023 to break the Hampden league goal-kicking record. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Port Fairy's Jason Rowan kicked his 1021st goal against Portland in 2023 to break the Hampden league goal-kicking record. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

THE Hampden league's greatest goal-kicker has no plans to retire any time soon as he enters his 250th senior game in top shape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.