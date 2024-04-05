'I feel like I am impacting the competition': 250-gamer driven to succeed

THE Hampden league's greatest goal-kicker has no plans to retire any time soon as he enters his 250th senior game in top shape.
Port Fairy's Jason Rowan, who played the bulk of his matches for Warrnambool, will celebrate the milestone against Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Rowan, who kicked his 1021st goal in 2023 to become the competition's leading goal-kicker, turns 38 in July.
His passion hasn't waned and he is determined to help the Seagulls climb the ladder in 2024.
"I definitely still think I have a lot more games in me yet and I still feel like I am impacting the competition," he told The Standard.
"I am feeling the best I have felt in a while and as long as I know I am still making a decent impact, I'll just keep ticking along."
Rowan said his family - dad Philip, mum Theresa, wife Bec and four children - had been pivotal in his football journey.
"To achieve so many games over 18 or 19 seasons of footy, there's been a lot of people who have been in my corner," he said.
His father in particular had made a lasting impact on his playing career.
"The old boy, we seem to connect really well with football and I've always had the support of how to attack the opponents coming up the following week, the guidance of little tips here and there and the many years spent kicking the footy together and tinkering things here and there to make me a better player and better person," Rowan said.
Rowan, who rated winning three premierships with Warrnambool a major highlight, said his wife's support had been overwhelming, particularly as they raised Freddie, 7, Daisy, 5, Myla, 3, and Bobby, 1.
"For me to go to Tuesday, Thursday training (sessions) and all day Saturdays (to play), you need good people in your corner and she's probably been the biggest support," he said.
"For her to manage four kids while I am still getting out doing something I love so much and letting me fulfil my dream of playing football has been a massive effort."
Hanlon Park has special memories for Rowan - it's where he celebrated breaking the goal record last season.
"I am pretty sure my 150th was over there as well. I am notching up a few milestones over at Portland," he said.
"Being away from the Hampden league for four years coaching Merrivale, it's pretty special (to get the 250th milestone) and a great achievement."
