New childcare spots rare as hen's teeth

Childcare, or the lack of it, is a complex issue. As already mentioned, it impacts other industries. We have regularly reported on the region's labour shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic, just this week Warrnambool City Council, on behalf of the region's councils, announced the federal government had agreed to triple the number of overseas workers who could come to the region. The number of occupations was increased to more than 120 It comes as the region's unemployment rate sits around 2 per cent.

