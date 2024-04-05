Man charged with another 62 historic sex offences against children

An 89-year-old man has been charged with another 62 offences as part of an investigation into alleged historical sexual assaults.
Detectives from the Victoria Police sexual crimes squad charged the man on April 5, 2024 with a number of sexual offences including sexual penetration of a person aged between 10-16 and indecent assault.
These charges relate to alleged incidents involving six male victims in Mortlake and Inglewood between 1973 and 1981.
The man was previously charged with a number of sexual offences in March 2022 as part of the investigation.
Those 24 charges relate to alleged incidents involving two male victims in Mortlake in 1981 and 1982.
The man will appear in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on April 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.