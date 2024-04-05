No reports: League to meet club over footy coach's inflammatory comments

South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello stands by his inflammatory comments about a rival despite no reports and no reviews being requested for any incidents in the Good Friday clash.
Battistello claimed veteran Sam Thompson was potentially concussed in an alleged on-field incident against Koroit and called for a tough stance on high contact.
On Thursday, the Roosters mentor said doctors had cleared Thompson to play in Saturday's clash against North Warrnambool Eagles.
Hampden league president Shane Threlfall confirmed no Match Review Panel requests had been made by the umpires or either side following the match, which he described as a "cracker of a game".
"Really close all day apart from normal little bit of niggle here and there," he told The Standard.
Battistello's comments angered Koroit which has rejected his claims.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said he was disappointed with the comments.
"As a club we were really disappointed with the comments made and being reported," he told The Standard.
"If you look through that game there wasn't one 50-metre penalty paid for the day, not a reverse free kick, there was one down-ground free-kick which was awarded to us, there wasn't a send-off, a red card or yellow card, a report.
"And then there hasn't been one approach to anyone about reviewing a game or looking into any alleged incidents that happened.
"So for it to be written up like it was (from Battistello's comments), to be made out like it was a violent game when the facts say it wasn't, is a bit disappointing. As a club you work really hard on your cultures and your behaviours and your actions and do you get them right all the time? Absolutely not, we definitely don't, I'd be really surprised if any team thought they did.
"We've got the utmost respect for the South Warrnambool playing group, they've been the dominant side for the last 12 months. We certainly have a lot of respect for their playing group then to have it said, reported, that it was some violent game that this happened and that happened is incorrect, it didn't happen. If you talk about the one alleged incident, that happened right in front of the dugout, the player, no one from their medical team went to him, he didn't come off the ground, he took his free kick, he played the rest of the game, he's playing this week."
Battistello said the angle of the footage didn't help his club's argument so they decided against sending anything to the MRP.
He said "we 100 per cent stand by what was said" and revealed the Roosters had sent the league a "please explain".
Threlfall confirmed the league had received a letter from the Roosters regarding the clash.
"The club have sent us in a letter just asking a few things but also there would be the opportunity for Koroit to do the same," he said.
"Certainly South have put in a letter just highlighting a few things that they thought happened. We'll address the letter that South have sent us, we'll address that through the week."
Threlfall said the league had spoken to the Roosters about the inflammatory comments.
He said the league intended to speak with both clubs further in the next week or so.
