'Doesn't get much better': Boxer, coach soaking up world-class opportunity

Brian Agina's coach believes a golden opportunity to train with a world-class fighter will hugely beneficial for the talented boxer.
Chris Folima, who mentors Agina out of Folima's Fitness and Boxing in Warrnambool, flew to the Gold Coast alongside Agina earlier in the week to help prepare Australian Andrew Moloney for his world title bout in May.
Moloney won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and is a former World Boxing Association super flyweight world champion.
Folima and Agina were both thrilled with the opportunity.
"Moloney is world class & is the best in the country. It doesn't get much better than this," Folima told The Standard.
"This is huge. Opportunities like this don't come around often buts it's a huge start to bigger things ahead of us.
"This is also beneficial to see how these top athletes/coaching staff train & work in the gym. I will soak up as much knowledge as possible and bring that back into our gym.
"It's a great experience for myself & to build an even stronger platform for our fighters for their future & getting the hook ups with these guys will only lead to other connections."
Agina, who is the Australian super flyweight champion, is fresh off a technical-knockout win against Abdul Rohman on March 23.
The Kenyan-raised 24-year-old is now undefeated from five professional fights.
Folima believes participating in the Moloney camp will help Agina move closer to his ultimate goal of becoming the best in the world and world champion.
"It's small stepping stones to his goal," he said.
"I'm proud of Agina & I'm proud to be his coach. Our team is proud of him. I can't wait to see what lays ahead of him. He deserves these opportunities."
Folima was extremely grateful to the Agina's manager Ricky Leonard and Peter Maniatis for helping land the invitation to train with Moloney.
Agina has a fight against Thailand boxer Patthaphi Camton booked for June 29 but said if anything came up before then he would take it.
He is excited for the future.
"I'm looking forward for what the future wants me to have and I know it's all great things in boxing and thanks to the people who support me," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.