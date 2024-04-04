Council's aged and disability services 'financially sustainable'

A new report has recommended Warrnambool City Council continue providing aged and disability services to up to 1400 people.
The report, to be tabled at the council's meeting on Monday, April 8, 2024, ends months of speculation about the city's future in aged care. It appointed an independent consultant to assess whether its services could be viable after federal government changes to funding.
Neighbouring Corangamite Shire decided in January 2023 to cease aged care services by the end of June that year while Moyne Shire in January this year announced it would continue on with its assistance, retaining up to 20 jobs.
The review of Aged and Disability Services Recommendations Report to be tabled on Monday, is an independent review by Lake Advisory of the council's services, taking into consideration federal reforms to the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP).
The report identified three possible options for the council's future role in aged and disability services.
An officers' recommendation noted the review found the council's current suite of aged care services was financially sustainable.
It was therefore recommended the council continue delivering in-home services and other existing services through Home and Community Care Program for Younger People and Department of Veteran Affairs and diversify in the future with inclusion of Home Care Packages in the service mix, to improve financial sustainability.
The officers' report backed the implementation of review recommendations to improve service delivery systems and quality assurance to transition the CHSP into Support At Home Program from July 1, 2027.
It also recommended officers continuously review changes to federal and state funding and the services to ensure they operated in a financially-sustainable manner.
The council is the largest provider of in-home aged care and community care services in Warrnambool through the Federal Government funded CHSP, the Victorian Government funded Home and Community Care Program for Younger People (HACC-PYP), brokered services and services funded through the Department of Veteran Affairs.
A report to the council reveals that at any time, between 1200 to 1400 residents depend on these services provided by council.
"At the time of drafting this report, council currently has 1257 clients across its programs," the council agenda fort Monday night's meeting said.
"A further 40 clients are scheduled to start receiving services soon.
"The Commonwealth's aged care reform agenda, especially since the publication of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety Report 2021, mandates a shift towards more integrated, quality-focused service provision.
"The new directions required a re-evaluation of council's role in the aged and disability services sector against the proposed reforms."
