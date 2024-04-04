Parts of the region experience driest March since records began 40 year ago

Parts of the south-west have experienced their driest March since records began more than 40 years ago.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said it was the driest start to autumn since 1983 for Hamilton, which recorded .8mm of rain.
Mortlake recorded 3.6mm of rain, making it the driest March since records began at the site in 1990, while Dartmoor recorded 4mm - the driest since records began in 2009.
In Warrnambool there were eight days of rain totalling 10mm in March 2024, compared to 18 days totalling 42.6mm the year before.
But it wasn't the driest on record.
Mr Pollock said the last time the city had lower March rainfall was in 1949 when 5.6mm was recorded at the old Warrnambool Shire Office.
He said Warrnambool's driest March on record was in 1923 when just three days of rain were recorded, totalling 2.9mm.
"The wettest March on record was March 1946 with 371.6 mm at Warrnambool Shire Office with 17 rain days," he said.
He said 167.1mm of rain fell at the city's post office and shire office on March 17 that year.
Mr Pollock said there was no strong push towards above or below average rainfall for Warrnambool during April.
"But for May there is a 65 per cent chance of below average rainfall (a drier than average outlook, but not guaranteed)," he said.
"There is no strong push towards above or below average maximum temperatures for Warrnambool during April, but above average maximum temperatures are likely for May. Minimum temperatures are likely to be above average for April and May."
