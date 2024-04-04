Hampden round one teams: Former AFL footballers to take to the field

TWO former AFL footballers and a promising teenager are among the fresh faces for Warrnambool's round one Hampden league blockbuster against Koroit.
Midfielder Ben Cunnington and key position player Aaron Black - who will bring a combined 295 games' worth of AFL experience to the Blues' side - will make their club debuts in the Friday, April 5 match at Reid Oval.
Versatile teenager Riley Holloway will make his senior debut after the GWV Rebels-listed teenager impressed in practice matches.
Taylem Wason, who crossed from Warrnambool and District league club Russells Creek in the off-season, will make his first senior appearance for the Blues after previously playing at Hampden league level with North Warrnambool Eagles.
Anthony McCarthy will also debut for the Blues, as will Fletcher Timms who has crossed from North Warrnambool Eagles.
Jordan Walters will play his first game since 2017 after returning from the Geelong league and Austin Steere will also make his club comeback.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe said the club was excited to see Cunnington and Black, who is available due to Geelong's VFL bye, in action.
"The Hampden league has had a lot of ex-AFL players littered throughout the whole competition for a lot of years but unfortunately Warrnambool hasn't had that since maybe 'Fish' (Scott) Turner and Jason Heatley," he said.
O'Keefe said Cunnington - a former best and fairest winner at North Melbourne - had shown his worth off the field too.
"It's nice to have someone of Ben's calibre and he's somewhat a generational recruit. He's assumed the role of a mentor-coach straight away, he's been at every jumper presentation for the juniors.
"We're not surprised by it because knowing Ben now and his character, he's here to give back to our community and our club."
Black, who has a coaching role with the Cats' VFL side, is also chipping in where he can despite being based in Geelong.
"Through our communication channels, he's giving advice to our whole playing group about what to eat and how to prepare for a night game," O'Keefe said.
"I think it works out we'll get him for five of the first 10 rounds and he's pumped about that."
O'Keefe said Holloway deserved his chance in the senior side.
"He's impressed a lot of people at different levels. He's played some really good practice games at Rebels which counts for a lot coming into Hampden league seniors," he said.
"Even last week when we played him against St Joseph's - a really good (Geelong league side) - at different times he had to play tall and above his weight and he competed really well. At training, you see he's got time and beautiful skills and one of the best things about Riley is he's extremely coach-able."
Koroit will also unveil a first-gamer, bringing in teenager Dylan Shircore among two changes to its Good Friday team.
Defender Tom Hines was also picked to add strength to the Saints' key position stocks.
Jamie Lloyd (University Blues) and Matt Bradley (knee) are Koroit's outs.
McLaren said Lloyd was studying in Melbourne and had taken time to make a decision on his playing future.
"He was still unsure as early as last week so he played but he's going to give Uni Blues a crack now and see if he can cement a senior spot there," he said.
"It (leaving) has tugged on the heartstrings a fair bit for him to be honest."
Camperdown has named a strong side for its Saturday twilight match against Terang Mortlake at Leura Oval.
Former Hamilton Kangaroos midfielder Eric Guthrie, who has played in the strong Northern Territory competition, will make his first appearance in Magpies' colours while four returning players - Fraser Lucas, Billy Arnold, Matt Field and Jake Dowell are welcome additions to the Neville Swayn-coached side.
Isaac Stephens, who has returned from Nirranda, will miss with an ankle injury.
"We've built our depth so there's probably five playing under 18s who could've played and there's probably another six or seven who are playing reserves," Swayn said.
"From a club perspective, it's a really good position that we're in and it's up now to the 22 to play their roles because if they don't, they know there's plenty of guys knocking on the door wanting their spots, which we probably haven't had the past few years."
North Warrnambool Eagles will welcome ex-AFL ball winner Michael Barlow for its clash against South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies' Park on Saturday.
The North Melbourne head of player development last featured for the Eagles in 2019.
Barlow will join recruit Harley Cobb in the Nathan Vardy-coached side which will also welcome back ruckman Jordan Dillon after a stint in Queensland.
"He (Barlow) has said he's too fit not to be playing footy somewhere," Vardy said.
"It's obviously great to get him early in the year."
Vardy said Cobb joined the Bushfield-based club from St Albans.
"He'll go through the midfield, he'll go through the forward line. He's probably our best trainer, one of those guys who really trains with intensity," he said.
Promising Eagles utility Harry Keast has had back surgery and will be sidelined for the medium term.
South Warrnambool has made one change from its successful Good Friday side, bringing in Trent Williamson for the unavailable Corey Gallichan.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said Sam Thompson, who was injured in the opening match, was available.
"Doctors cleared him to play which was great," he said.
Battistello said Williamson would "bring a little bit of flair to the back line which we love".
"He has an ability to play on talls and smalls and he's a great rebounding defender for us," he said.
"He's heading off overseas in the middle of the year, so we're grateful for the footy we get out of him."
Hamilton Kangaroos will have several new or returning faces for its away trip against Cobden.
Harry Turnham (Panmure) will provide "good energy" while talented cricketer Vincent Huf, returning after a season off, will add another tall target in attack.
Toby Hawthorne, Jack Murray and Jack English will also bolster the Brad Thomas-coached side.
Thomas said Huf would be an asset in the forward half.
"I feel like our forward line is really strong with Vincent down there, your Darcy Russell, Hamish Cook, Cameron Whyte and Hughie Douglas," he said.
Impressive Kangaroos youngster Deacon White (knee) will miss the opening round.
Warrnambool v Koroit Saints - 7.15pm Friday, Reid Oval
Warrnambool
B: J.Chittick, N.Hooker, A.McCarthy
HB: S.Cowling, T.Wason, O.Opperman
C: B.Cunnington, L.Bidmade, W.Lord
HF: A.Steere, J.Bell, H.Ryan
F: L.Cody, J.Walters, A.Black
R: M.Bidmade, J.Turland, D.Weymouth
Int: J.Wells, F.Timms, D.Graham, R.Holloway
Koroit
B: J.Block, J.Whitehead, C.Rains
HB: T.Baulch, M.Petersen, T.Stephens
C: L.Hoy, A.Campbell, J.Neave
HF: K.Moloney, J.McCosh, D.Mooney
F: W.Couch, D.McCutcheon, T.Waterson
R: J.McInerney, P.O'Sullivan, C.Byrne
Int: J.Grayland, H.Noonan, D.Shircore, T.Hines
Portland Tigers v Port Fairy - 2pm Saturday, Hanlon Park
Portland
B: L.Evans, J.Wilson, K.Johnson
HB: T.Oakley, D.Campbell, P.Procter
C: N.Nicholls, H.Kerr
HF: K.Vallance, W.Hunter, M.Curtis
F: K.Jones, T.Sharp
R: B.Malcolm, T.Jennings, L.Huppatz
Int: C.Piergrosse, Z.Stuchbery, L.Goldby, D.Bell
Port Fairy
B: J.Moloney, T.Ross, I.Martin
HB: C.Harwood, T.Macilwain, L.Gunning
C: J.Bartlett, D.Gunning, C.McDonald
HF: L.King, M.Sully, S.Lucardie
F: R.Hall, J.Rowan, J.Hopper
R: G.Swarbrick, M.Staude, O.Myers
Int: M.Ryan, K.Mercovich, O.Pollock, R.Mohan
South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles - 2pm Saturday, Friendly Societies' Park
South Warrnambool
B: S.Thompson, L.Mullen, T.Williamson
HB: J.Henderson, H.Lee, P.Anderson
C: I.Thomas, J.Hawkins, N.Kol
HF: N.Thompson, S.Kelly, J.Dye
F: J.Folkes, S.Beks, M.Irving
R: D.Nicholson, J.Bermingham, M.McCluggage
Int: S.Rhodes, O.Smith, J.Saunders, R.Thomas
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: R.Scoble, J.Lewis, J.Johnstone
HB: J.Grundy, B.Jenkinson, A.Noske
C: T.James, J.Bermingham, D.Bermingham
HF: A.Wines, M.Wines, L.Wines
F: T.Batten, J.Dillon, F.Jones
R: H.Cobb, N.Vardy, M.Barlow
Int: L.Wines, T.Keast, Z.Everall, J.O'Brien
Camperdown v Terang Mortlake
Camperdown
B: F.Lucas, A.McBean, S.Bradshaw
HB: R.Arnold, J.Place, B.Draffin
C: M.Field, C.Spence, J.Dowell
HF: A.Gordon, C.Lucas, D.Absalom
F: B.Richardson, S.Gordon, E.Guthrie
R: Z.Sinnott, W.Rowbottom, H.Sinnott
Int: J.Dundon, H.Sumner, T.Kent, B.Arnold
Terang Mortlake
From: D.Hutchins, J.Arundell, A.Moloney, Z.Reeves, X.Vickers, M.Arundell, S.Mclean, L.O'Connor, R.Tanner, K.Johnstone, D.Jones, I.Kenna, M.Baxter, B.Reid, R.Hutchins, M.Lower, G.Bourke, S.Crawley, D.Hobbs, H.Roberts, J.Hay, T.Arundell
Cobden v Hamilton Kangaroos - 2pm Saturday, Cobden Recreation Reserve
Cobden
B: L.Smith, C.Koroneos, T.Anderson
HB: S.Lucas, S.Thow, G.Rooke
C: B.Mahoney, C.Smith, H.Herschell
HF: B.Berry, M.Kemp, J.Hammond
F: J.Williamson, M.Koroneos, P.Pekin
R: P.Smith, A.Uwland, M.Clarke
Int: J.Hutt, L.Robertson, D.Watson, H.Robertson
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: H.McGinley, T.Hawthorne, R.Sigley
HB: T.Morris, C.Pither, W.Povey
C: L.Barnes, L.Urquhart, R.Gill
HF: H.Turnham, H.Waldron, H.Cook
F: J.Murray, C.Whyte, D.Russell
R: E.Knight, H.Douglas
Int: V.Huf, N.Herrmann, M.McMeel, B.Hicks
