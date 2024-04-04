The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL
Breaking

Hampden round one teams: Former AFL footballers to take to the field

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 4 2024 - 8:42pm, first published 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Ben Cunnington is one of the Hampden league's big-name recruits. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Ben Cunnington is one of the Hampden league's big-name recruits. Picture by Anthony Brady

TWO former AFL footballers and a promising teenager are among the fresh faces for Warrnambool's round one Hampden league blockbuster against Koroit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.