Aussie icon Hughesy joins city's fight against rare childhood cancer

Australian comedy icon and Warrnambool legend Dave Hughes has joined the city's fight against rare childhood cancer.
The Leila Rose Foundation provides financial support, guidance and information to families affected by the diagnosis. Hughes - who hosts 2DayFM's The Morning Crew - said he was thrilled to join as an ambassador.
"The Leila Rose Foundation does amazing work giving support and hope to families who have a child with a rare cancer," he said.
"Due to the nature of these rare cancers, these families have difficulty getting information and guidance on their child's condition, and I am delighted to be able to support the foundation."
Charity founder, Warrnambool's Andrew and Tracy Chow - who named the foundation after their daughter who passed away in 2010 - said they were thrilled with the new member.
"We are proud to have Dave Hughes come on board to support us as an ambassador," Dr Chow said.
"To date we have helped 330 families and distributed over $1.25 million in financial assistance. We are currently supporting 83 families and our goal is to one day help every family affected by rare childhood cancer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.