'Malicious' interference led to 12 hours of radio silence for paramedics

Paramedics were unable to access their communication system for 12 hours after a Warrnambool man deliberately interfered with their radio network.
It was the longest dispatch outing that has occurred with Ambulance Victoria (AV) staff having to use their mobile phones in absence of the usual dispatch frequency.
They were also unable to send distress signals which would ordinarily lead to police being dispatched.
Samuel Crouch, 25, had been using a radio transmitter without a licence from his Warrnambool home, causing substantial interference to AV's radio communication system between May 8 and June 12, 2023.
AV recorded 300 interferences to the line and on June 10, 2023, took measures to fix the problem, leading to the 12 hours of radio silence.
Crouch was serving a suspended four-month jail sentence at the time for similar offending in March 2022 when he made four hoax calls to Triple-0, triggering multi-agency emergency responses at a time when resources were scarce.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 4, 2024, to the new offending and was jailed for six months.
The court heard emergency services were the only people allowed to operate Telstra's high frequency towers located in Tower Hill and the Warrnambool CBD.
The persistent interference led to a raid at Crouch's home on June 14, 2023, which uncovered a significant amount of radio equipment.
The man did not have a radio apparatus licence.
Legal Aid lawyer Belinda Northey said it was quite an unusual case involving inherently serious offending.
She said Crouch had been interested in radio communications since his teenage years, that he found the sound soothing and used it in the background like white noise.
Ms Northey said her client's motivation for his offending was to stop a radio pirate located in Hamilton, who he claimed was interfering with AV's transmission to the point staff could not be heard.
She said when Crouch interfered with the line there was a noise that sounded like the loud static noise at the end of a Walkie Talkie.
She said Crouch did not interfere with AV staff speaking and the noise only occurred in gaps in conversation.
The lawyer admitted it all sounded "bizarre", which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge agreed with.
Mr Lethbridge said he accepted Crouch's moral culpability was reduced by his deprived childhood and various psychological disorders, but said there came a time when the protection of the community overwhelmed those factors.
"Deliberately interfering with Ambulance Victoria's ability to communicate is plainly something that potentially significantly endangers the community and those in need of desperate emergency medical assistance," he said.
"It caused the longest dispatch outing that has ever occurred as a result of your malicious interference.
"This was persistent, ongoing and you only stopped when you were arrested."
Crouch will be released on a 18-month community correction order with conditions he be under supervision and undergo mental health treatment and offending behaviour programs.
When police and custody officers attempted to take the man into custody, he resisted.
A Warrnambool police spokesman alleged Crouch bit a police member and spat on a custody officer.
He said Crouch was expected to be charged with assaulting and resisting emergency service workers.
Crouch immediately made an application to appeal the sentence and was released on appeal bail.
He will appear in court again in May.
