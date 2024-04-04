The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dream home in Warrnambool ticks all the boxes

By House of the Week
Updated April 5 2024 - 9:25am, first published 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dream home in Warrnambool ticks all the boxes
Dream home in Warrnambool ticks all the boxes
  • 18 Cheryl Court, Warrnambool
  • Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Carparks 10
  • $1,295,000 - $1,345,000
  • Agency: Wilsons Warrnambool
  • Agent: Lucas Wilson 0408 213 113
  • Inspect: By appointment

If you've been on the lookout for the perfect family home, with an expansive shed on a generous block near the beach and Warrnambool's CBD, your search ends here.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.