Dream home in Warrnambool ticks all the boxes

If you've been on the lookout for the perfect family home, with an expansive shed on a generous block near the beach and Warrnambool's CBD, your search ends here.
This immaculate, as new two-storey house was built in 2020 and is set on an elevated 1897 square metre block, in a quiet court near Levy's Beach with coastal views.
A standout feature of the property is its massive shed, measuring an impressive 15 x 20 metres, with a fully concreted floor, ample power points, lighting, built-in benches and four remote roller doors.
It's the ultimate combination, according to selling agent Lucas Wilson. "You have a quality-finished home, still with plenty of yard space, and one of the best residential sheds in Warrnambool," he says.
"Whether it's for personal use, or combined with a business or for the storage of vehicles, there are so many options."
The main residence has a thoughtfully designed layout to accommodate your family's every need.
With four bedrooms plus a study, there's plenty of space for everyone. Two separate living areas ensure ample room for relaxation and entertainment.
Upstairs, the large open plan kitchen, meals and living area provides coastal views to the south, while downstairs is a second living area or rumpus room.
There are three bathrooms, including an ensuite to the main bedroom and two separate full bathrooms.
No detail has been spared, with upgrades galore including stone benchtops, high ceilings and doors, tinted double-glazed windows, a large walk-in linen cupboard, walk-in robes, built-in robes, ducted heating and cooling, and an undercover outdoor entertaining area on the north side.
Outside, the large block has been excavated, retained and prepared to give you an immaculate flat yard, manicured lawns with a pop-up sprinkler system, and a low-maintenance landscape for you to put your own stamp on.
The extra-large double garage has additional length and width, along with a rear roller door for added accessibility.
Within a 10 minute drive from Warrnambool's city centre, the property has easy access to schools, sporting facilities and a host of other amenities.
Save yourself the time, expense and stress of building from scratch, and step into the luxury and comfort of this ultimate family home.
