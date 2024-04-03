'Invaluable for businesses': Region's migrant employment scheme expands

More overseas workers will be allowed to fill labour shortages in the region after the federal government extended an existing program.
The Designated Area Migration Agreement that allows south-west employers to take on overseas workers now allows for up to 300 workers to fill vacancies in more than 120 occupations ranging from accountants and chefs, to plumbers and nurses.
Warrnambool City Council in October 2023 voted to seek approval to triple the number of overseas workers who could come to the region for work after it had earlier sought more occupations to be added.
The agreement runs from March 26 to March 25 each year and for each of the past two years Warrnambool City Council has endorsed 100 workers for businesses signed up to the program, adding significantly to the local employee pool when there has been severe shortage of workers.
"The DAMA has proven invaluable for regional employers who could not find local people to fill vacancies," Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said.
"It's great to have this extended, there is clearly a need for more workers in the south-west and the DAMA enables skilled workers to come to our region and help local businesses remain viable and competitive.
"There are two temporary skill shortage visa types that are covered by the DAMA, 482 and 494.
"These visas offer the potential for permanent residency which gives further certainty to employers and boosts our capacity to attract much-needed workers."
The previous DAMA agreement allowed for up to 100 endorsed workers to come to the region each year, a limit that was reached in each of the past two years.
Eligibility to transition to permanent residency for those with a 482 visa has been reduced from three years to two years employment with a sponsoring employer.
Holders of 494 visas are eligible to transition to permanent residency after three years.
The council's manager of economic development Steve Hoy said the business community had embraced the opportunities available through the agreement, which was administered by the council on behalf of the region.
"The feedback provided to council resulted in our DAMA renewal application seeking to increase the number of endorsed workers and to expand the approved list of occupations," Mr Hoy said.
"Over recent years the workers hired through the DAMA have made important contributions to the region's economy."
The agreement was set up in 2019 after years of labour shortages in 27 key industries.
