The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

'Invaluable for businesses': Region's migrant employment scheme expands

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 4 2024 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain says the DAMA scheme has been invaluable for the region's employers.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain says the DAMA scheme has been invaluable for the region's employers.

More overseas workers will be allowed to fill labour shortages in the region after the federal government extended an existing program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.