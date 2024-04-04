Childcare staff face job losses as parents fear 'ripple effect' of closure

About a dozen childcare staff at Kardinia Early Learning Timboon will likely be out of a job when the centre closes in June despite the decision being attributed to staff shortages.
In an internal notice seen by The Standard, chief executive officer Sue Bunting told staff the chances of them being re-employed at the provider's other centres were slim.
"We understand this notification will be disappointing for you and provide a sense of uncertainty, however the educator and teacher shortage in rural Victoria has taken a significant toll on our team and organisation," she said.
"Kardinia Early Learning may have opportunities for employment at our other services in Warrnambool, Bannockburn and Geelong, however there are no guaranteed positions on offer at this time."
An employee at the centre, who asked not to be named, said the "shock" announcement left staff "worried" and "stressed". She was informed of the decision on March 27, the same day as parents.
"We're all devastated," she said.
"Not only are parents going to lose their jobs (to care for their children), we're all losing our jobs. It's tricky because there's no extra centres in the area.
"We also have quite a diverse range of ages of staff from about 20 to in their 50s and the older staff are worried because there is a bit of ageism in job hunting.
"Kardinia told us they might be able to take us on but it's unlikely because they don't need staff at their other centres."
She said staff had been doing what they could to keep the centre open.
"They were sending out staff from their other centres to fill in, but we were also trying to offer solutions," she said.
"We've all done extra days, extra hours, we even suggested shortening the hours at the centre to make it better.
"A lot of the girls who work part-time picked up extra days, we really tried. Everyone went into the meeting thinking they were going to adjust the hours, a lot of people thought we'd sit down and make a game plan.
"We knew they were struggling but we never thought they'd just shut the door.
"...Why couldn't Kardinia continue until someone else took over? They could've given people a chance, two months' notice is not enough time for another company to step in.
"...It's upper management who we've found is the big problem. We have had a lot of people leave very suddenly due to problems caused by them."
She said she was worried about the "ripple effect" the closure could have on the community. Children enrolled at the centre hail from as far as Warrnambool and Colac.
"Parents might have to quit their work and some have said they might even need to move out of the area, which is devastating because it's a lovely community," she said.
"We're putting on happy faces for the kids but everyone's quite sad, particularly those who've been there for a long time."
Scotts Creek mother Bess Hallyburton, whose 18-month-old son Archie attends the centre, said she sympathised with the staff.
"This is the fourth year I've had children in care at Timboon, I've had a great experience with the educators and staff there over that time," she said.
"It's just an added stress trying to juggle our options and what we're going to do as a family to provide care for our youngest over two days so I can continue teaching.
"It's thrown a stressful situation at us but I feel for the educators themselves there and the other families who might not have support or other options at the moment.
"I know there's a severe shortage of care options in Camperdown and Terang, they have wait lists, and being in a remote location makes it harder to access care.
"I feel like it's a pivotal part of our community that allows parents to remain in or re-enter the workforce and the effects of its closure will be felt much wider than just the immediate staff and families at the centre at the moment."
Kardinia Early Learning was contacted for comment.
