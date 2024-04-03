Security upgrades urged for homes and business to deter intruders

Police are urging business owners to upgrade their security to include security cameras after shops in Portland's CBD were targeted.
Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said that overnight on Tuesday, April 2, Margaret & Agnes cafe in Bentinck Street was broken into and $600 in cash stolen.
Thieves forced entry through a rear door to gain access to the cafe.
There was no security camera footage of the burglary and theft.
Overnight on Wednesday, April 3, there was an attempted burglary at another Bentinck Street cafe.
Offenders were disturbed and fled.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said security cameras could work in a number of ways, not least as a deterrent to stop offending from even happening.
She said signage warning of cameras being in place was an effective deterrent and if offences were committed camera footage gave investigators strong avenues of inquiry.
"We would encourage everyone, businesses and residents, to consider their personal and business security and to consider installing security cameras," she said.
"This is a preventative measure that has a strong chance of stopping you from even becoming a victim of crime."
Anyone with information about the shops targeted in Bentinck Street this week is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Security camera footage in Warrnambool has allowed detectives to identify a man who entered a Fitzroy Road property last weekend.
It's now been established that a man entered a home of a woman he knew to retrieve a mobile phone charger.
He has been spoken to by Warrnambool crime investigation unit police and the resident has withdrawn her aggravated burglary complaint.
