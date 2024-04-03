The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Security upgrades urged for homes and business to deter intruders

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 4 2024 - 10:10am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Security upgrades urged for homes and business to deter intruders
Security upgrades urged for homes and business to deter intruders

Police are urging business owners to upgrade their security to include security cameras after shops in Portland's CBD were targeted.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.