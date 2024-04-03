The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Roadblock to change: Lack of support for new cricket relegation system

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 4 2024 - 8:26am, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadblock to change: Lack of support for new cricket relegation system
Roadblock to change: Lack of support for new cricket relegation system

A proposed promotion/relegation system in the south-west's premier cricket competition has hit a roadblock with a complete lack of support from clubs at a forum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.