Roadblock to change: Lack of support for new cricket relegation system

A proposed promotion/relegation system in the south-west's premier cricket competition has hit a roadblock with a complete lack of support from clubs at a forum.
All Warrnambool and District Cricket Association clubs were invited to send one representative to the forum at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus on Wednesday evening, April 3, 2024.
A powerpoint presentation was provided to about 20 club representatives by the WDCA four-person subcommittee, made up of WDCA committeemen Terry O'Keefe and Jesh Ross, WDCA general manager Nick Ansell and Rob Johncock.
While it was universally agreed an eight-team top division competition, everyone playing everyone, was the simple way to achieve a balanced and fair draw, how to get there was up for hot debate.
There are currently 12 teams in the top division but Wesley CBC is in merger talks with Brierly-Christ Church and is extremely unlikely to play division one next season.
It was also early in the forum pointed out that North Warrnambool did not meet current qualification prerequisites because it did not have a turf wicket or a working junior structure.
But, dropping two other sides would put at risk Brierly, Northern Raiders and Mortlake, which are all seen as competitive in the top grade.
Mortlake coach Steve Blacker, North coach John Houston and others voiced strong support for those clubs.
So, what's going to happen?
Probably nothing in terms of promotion/relegation.
The forum heard relegating sides came with a massive downside - them potentially losing players to top grade rivals and relegation could be a "club killer".
Houston advocated for a 16-team top competition with two conferences to achieve the optimum eight-team draw.
There is still a chance the sub-committee will recommend to the WDCA it use the current ladder positions and next season's finishing order to determine who stays and who goes.
There is already a club-inspired traffic light system on the WDCA books which provides an avenue for division two clubs to win the right to apply to get into the elite division on the back of sustained success.
Much of the discussion in the two-and-a-half-hour gathering was about stopping rich clubs poaching players within the association.
The sub-committee will recommend a points system similar to football.
There was no appetite from forum chairman Terry O'Keefe for a transfer fee, which would involve destination clubs having to pay a fee based on player contracts to clubs of origin.
He said the WDCA executive was not going to get involved in policing individual player movements.
It was clear the elephant in the room was players running open public auctions, which has seen some players' pay packets tripling in the past two seasons as they seek the best deal.
Andrew Thomson attended the forum and is director of senior cricket at Russells Creek.
