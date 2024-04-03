Ken was determined to live a full life and that's exactly what he did

Ken Redford was well-known for pushing the envelope.
The Warrnambool man was a thrill-seeker, who at the age of 96 went white water rafting over rocks and rapids in New Zealand and skydiving from 18,000 feet above ground.
He loved a glass or two of red wine, balanced with his daily routine at the gym.
Mr Redford died on March 31, 2024, aged 97.
Sons Gary and Rex said their father was determined to live a full life - and that's exactly what he did.
Born in 1927 in Richmond, Mr Redford went to school in Hartwell and then Swinburne before joining the army at the age of 17.
He met Betty, the woman who would later become his wife, just one year earlier.
The couple married in Ballarat where Mr Redford would later work as a builder for his father-in-law Norman Davidson.
Mr Redford operated a dairy farm at Tanybryn, near Apollo Bay, for seven years before working as a salesman in Colac and then a real estate agent for Thomas and Joyce.
He ultimately bought the agency and built up businesses with Gary in Apollo Bay, Geelong West, Drysdale and Belmont.
But it was outside work where Mr Redford really thrived.
With a love for the outback, he drove his family around Australia in an FC Holden for three months in 1959, often navigating with nothing but a compass.
He travelled extensively, competing in gliding competitions across Australia and riding through Death Valley in the USA as part of one of his many motorcycle safaris.
In the winter of 1983 Mr Redford was the support crew driver for Beech Forest potato farmer Cliff Young, who set off on the historic Westfield Sydney to Melbourne Ultra Marathon.
Mr Redford drove a Mazda van at jogging pace while Australia watched the then 61-year-old break the ultra marathon record by nine hours.
When asked what it was like growing up with a daredevil father, Mr Redford's sons replied "normal".
It was all they knew.
So it came as no surprise when their dad embarked on a one-month adventure holiday to New Zealand in October 2023.
Mr Redford went skydiving, bungy jumping, white water rafting and zip lining.
He told The Standard in November 2023 it was "a bit of a thrill" jumping out of a plane that was 18,000 feet above the ground with an oxygen tank in hand.
"The free fall, which was 70 seconds, felt like 10 minutes," Mr Redford said at the time.
"I've jumped out of a plane before but I've never done free fall from a high altitude."
Gary said when he learned of his 96-year-old father's plans to skydive, his first thought was "you silly, old bastard - you don't jump out of perfectly good aeroplanes".
But Mr Redford was "elated", Gary said.
"He was always a thrill-seeker."
Mr Redford lived in Warrnambool for almost three decades, moving for love after meeting Billie Rolley, the matron at Terang Hospital, on a blind date.
Later in life Mr Redford stayed active despite his age, going to the gym with his friend Andy Finlay and walking up to five kilometres a day until the last few weeks of his life.
His sons said while they would miss their father's spirit, they were relieved to no longer have to worry about him.
"Particularly in his old age, he kept doing things that probably weren't age appropriate," Gary said.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate the long and full life of Mr Redford, who is survived by his two sons, six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
