The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Football and netball followers urged to be responsible drivers

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 3 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football and netball followers urged to be responsible drivers
Football and netball followers urged to be responsible drivers

With the new football and netball season about to get into full swing, Corangamite district police are warning supporters, players and officials to be responsible.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.