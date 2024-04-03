Football and netball followers urged to be responsible drivers

With the new football and netball season about to get into full swing, Corangamite district police are warning supporters, players and officials to be responsible.
Terang police Senior Constable Ken Sayer said local officers would be actively keeping an eye on football and netball crowds during the coming months.
He said the station would be barracking for local clubs Terang Mortlake and Kolora-Noorat, but also for everyone involved in the clubs to follow the drink driving and drug impaired driving road rules.
Senior Constable Sayer there had been no particular issues identified, but everyone should be aware that Corangamite district police would be targeting drivers leaving after games and club functions during the season.
"We want everyone to enjoy themselves but to do so in a responsible manner," he said.
"There's no secret we will be alcohol and drug testing drivers leaving after the football and after club functions at both district league and Hampden league games."
The experienced police officer urged sports followers to be organised, and if they were going to have a few alcoholic beverages to plan how they were going to get home.
"The last thing we want is for drivers, particularly young drivers, to be tested and found to be over the alcohol limit or with illicit drugs in their system," Senior Constable Sayer said.
"There are significant penalties attached to being found driving while impaired - heavy fines, suspensions and disqualifications and possible prison sentences for repeat offenders.
"In addition drivers may be required to go through the exhaustive and expensive process of having an alcohol interlock device fitted to any vehicle they drive in future, to pay for monthly readouts and to pay to have the devices removed.
"In addition impaired drivers may be required to complete driver awareness courses to get their licence back.
"It's a very costly exercise - it's best just to not drink and drive or to drive while under the influence of illicit drugs."
