Former Sheridan shop being fitted out as dental surgery

About $670,000 is being spent on a shop in Warrnambool's Liebig Street to be fitted out as a dental surgery.
The former Sheridan Outlet, at the north end of the central business district, is about to be transformed.
According to building permit documentation there will be $670,000 spent on the fit-out which is scheduled to be completed by early December.
Optima Health Group of Northshore in Geelong has made the application.
The group has been given the opportunity to provide a comment about the alterations to the 180m2 shop.
Braces N Faces Orthodontics, currently based on Raglan Parade, is planning to move into the purpose-built facility during the first week of June.
The Sheridan Outlet opened in January 2019 selling bed linen, towels and accessories at discount prices of up to 70 per cent off original retail.
