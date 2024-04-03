The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Former Sheridan shop being fitted out as dental surgery

AT
By Andrew Thomson
April 3 2024 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Sheridan Outlet will be transformed into a dental surgery.
The former Sheridan Outlet will be transformed into a dental surgery.

About $670,000 is being spent on a shop in Warrnambool's Liebig Street to be fitted out as a dental surgery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.