The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Could have lost her': Family grapple with young Indi's shock diagnosis

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 4 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indi Pulham has been diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome and remains in the Royal Children's Hospital. Picture supplied
Indi Pulham has been diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome and remains in the Royal Children's Hospital. Picture supplied

A fall from a set of monkey bars at a Warrnambool school has led to a shock diagnosis for 10-year-old Indi Pulham.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.