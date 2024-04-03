The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'I have no plan on stopping': Family, friendships driving respected umpire

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 3 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh McNaughton will umpire his 500th game on Friday night at Reid Oval. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Leigh McNaughton will umpire his 500th game on Friday night at Reid Oval. Pictures by Anthony Brady

Leigh McNaughton knew when he took up umpiring as a teenager it was going to be his way of giving back to his community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.