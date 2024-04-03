'I have no plan on stopping': Family, friendships driving respected umpire

Leigh McNaughton knew when he took up umpiring as a teenager it was going to be his way of giving back to his community.
Fast forward nearly three decades and the much-respected football fanatic has become a friendly, reliable and loyal face of the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association.
McNaughton, 40, will run out for his 500th game on Friday, April 5 as an umpire in the Hampden league senior footy under lights between Warrnambool and Koroit.
His tally includes 238 as a field umpire, 256 on the boundary, three as goal and three on the interchange.
Making the occasion more special is that his son Jackson will be joining him as an umpire in the match.
"I knew the game was coming in the next few weeks and really just wanted Jackson to be in the game with me so it's great and I can't wait," he said.
"It's going to be special and it's a big game."
McNaughton, who played a season of junior football in the under 14s for East Warrnambool in 1996, admitted he "wasn't that good" at playing but had a passion and desire to be involved.
"I started umpiring in Warrnambool. My older brother used to be a boundary umpire so it started from there," he said.
"I played a year of junior footy and found out quickly I wasn't that good so I just followed in my brother's footsteps.
"I progressed, mainly as a boundary umpire and I just kept going with it.
"It goes by so quickly you don't realise it. There's milestones along the way, 200 is a special one and then getting to 400 becomes a goal and then the games just keep rolling on.
"You then turn up week after week without thinking about it. I have no plan on stopping anytime soon, I love it."
He said he had forged lifelong friendships as an umpire and found it to be a wonderful way to stay engaged with the community.
"It's a special game and it connects us all," he said.
"I really enjoy the mateship across the association. I joined when I was 14 and now I'm 40.
"I knew I'd never be too good of a footy player so it's been in many ways my own way of giving back to the community."
That passion for umpiring has extended to not only his son Jackson, but daughter Charlie who is coming through the ranks as a junior umpire.
McNaughton said it would be a special moment if he could officiate a game with both children in the future.
"My daughter is at the junior level but is not quite at that Hampden senior level yet so it's exciting to see," he said.
"That would be awesome to all umpire together in a proper game. It happened in a practice match but not with points on the line. But that would be great one day."
