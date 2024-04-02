The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Updated

Mortlake's Wareham fires at No. 3, leads Aussies to win

By Aap and Andrew Thomson
Updated April 3 2024 - 7:49am, first published 7:45am
Mortlake's Georgia Wareham starred with the bat as Australia beat Bangladesh by 58 runs in Dhaka. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Mortlake export Georgia Wareham has shown why selectors view her as a future allrounder, hitting her first international half-century in Australia's 58-run Twenty20 win over Bangladesh.

