In an era of rapid technological advancements and evolving consumer demands, farmers must adapt and embrace innovation to remain competitive.
The Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) loans are designed to support Australian farmers in such pursuits and agricultural operations.
Established by the Australian government, the RIC aims to provide accessible and flexible financing options to farmers, helping them navigate through challenges such as droughts, market fluctuations, and other economic uncertainties together with opportunities to grow, expand or implement succession planning.
RIC loans offer several benefits tailored to the needs of Victorian farmers. Firstly, these loans provide much-needed capital for various aspects of agricultural operations, including purchasing land, equipment, livestock, and implementing sustainable farming practices.
With flexible repayment options and competitive interest rates, RIC loans alleviate financial strain and enable farmers to invest in essential resources critical for their productivity and long-term sustainability.
One significant advantage of RIC loans is their accessibility to farmers facing adversity.
In Victoria, where agricultural communities often grapple with unpredictable weather patterns and environmental stressors, RIC loans can serve as a lifeline during times of drought, flood, or other natural disasters.
By offering concessional terms and repayment arrangements, the loans provide crucial support to farmers striving to rebuild their livelihoods and safeguard their operations against future risks.
RIC loans empower Victorian farmers to innovate and diversify their enterprises.
The loans can facilitate investment in cutting-edge technologies, renewable energy infrastructure and value-added agricultural products, enabling farmers to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact and tap into new markets.
RIC loans also contribute to the overall resilience and prosperity of Victoria's agricultural sector.
By fostering growth and sustainability at the grassroots level, these loans stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and bolster rural communities across the state.
Additionally, by encouraging responsible land management practices and environmental stewardship, RIC loans play a pivotal role in conserving Victoria's natural resources and preserving its rich agricultural heritage for future generations.
If you're interested in a RIC loan, not sure of your eligibility or need help in applying, call the Rural Financial Counselling Service - Victoria West.
With access to a vast range of support services they can also assist with other financial or wellbeing strategies when required.
Their services are free, confidential, and delivered face-to-face by qualified counsellors who understand the communities they live in.
Australian jerseys cows are set be showcased to a global audience, with the World Jersey Conference coming to Australian next year.
The World Jersey Cattle Bureau has agreed to host its annual conference in Australia for the first time since 2011.
The conference will start April 6 and finish at the Royal Sydney Show Jersey judging on April 21. A preliminary itinerary has been developed and will take visitors through Victoria and the NSW south coast, starting at the Gippsland Jersey Autumn Fair and visiting Western Victoria before moving to Northern Victoria for the Dairy's Finest sale. The delegation will then continue to Bega and along the south coast to Sydney.
The conference was last held here in 2011 when Australia stepped in after the tsunami hit original host Japan. It had been planned to return to Australia in 2021 but was deferred because of COVID-19. This year the conference is in Denmark.
One of the highlights of the Australian program will be a Future Leaders Forum with Jersey organisations around the world being invited to sponsor a potential future leader to attend.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said hosting the conference would build on the international marketing done in recent years to promote Australian Jerseys.
"Part of our reason for applying to host this event is to capitalise on the global marketing we have been doing in recent years," Mr Barrett said.
"We see this as a celebration of Australian Jerseys, with a strong focus on Australian cow families and sires. The visitors will see some great Jerseys along the journey."
Jersey Australia has led a joint trade site at World Dairy Expo in Madison Wisconsin, USA for the past two years which has led to improved international product recognition and sales.
"There is growing interest in the export market," Mr Barrett said. "We had our first shipment of heifers to Indonesia last year, more heifers are about to be shipped to Pakistan, the Chinese market is growing again and there is a shipment being prepared to go to the UAE," he said. "There is certainly a growing market for Australian Jersey heifers and Australian genetics."
Domestically, Jersey numbers have been increasing year-on-year and Jerseys now account for more than 15 per cent of the national herd, up from 10.5 per cent 15 years ago.
Mr Barrett predicted that interest in local Jerseys would spike after the conference. "Bringing international Jersey breeders here to see first-hand the high-quality cattle we're breeding from high-quality Australian bulls will definitely benefit our local industry," he said.
"The conference rotates around the world and we think we have the best Jersey cows in the world so we wanted to showcase them.
"This will be a great opportunity for Australian businesses to support the event and promote their Jersey genetics and products to the world."
Kiarna Murfett might only be 18 years old, but she already has eyes on running her own farm.
Kiarna is working on dairy farm at Panmure as she completes her agricultural studies, with support from a DemoDAIRY Foundation school scholarship.
It's all part of a long-term plan to take over her family farm at nearby Framlingham.
Kiarna secured a job with Danielle and Tom Wright at their Panmure dairy farm after completing her Certificate 11 in Agriculture with Danielle as her teacher.
"I finished Year 12 and was looking for work and I was offered a job on their farm, so it was perfect," she said.
I like how you're doing something different every day.- Kiarna Murfett
Already well versed in dairy farming from her family background, Kiarna is now enjoying the variety of work the industry offers, from milking cows to drilling and fixing fences to feeding calves.
She is now studying a Certificate III and will start a Certificate IV in July.
"I'll stay here for a few years and hope to go back to work on the farm with Dad and Mum and take over the family farm when they're ready to retire," she said.
While that's a few years down the track, Kiarna is enjoying her current experience.
"I like how you're doing something different every day," she said. "You're always outside and I have a passion for working with animals."
The DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship has been a big help as she transitions from school to work and further study.
"Because I'm straight out of school, it has allowed me to afford the further study and helped with clothing and to buy a computer for my schooling," she said. "It's helping me to reach my goals."
Visit demodairy.com.au or contact DDF secretary Ian Teese on 0427 358 987, or itag@bigpond.com for details on DemoDAIRY Foundation.
Genetics will play a critical role in making Australia's beef and dairy industries more environmentally sustainable and profitable, a major conference has been told.
The GA 2024 Today, Tomorrow and Beyond conference, hosted by Genetics Australia in Geelong last month, featured national and international speakers and farmers discussing emerging developments in the dairy and beef sectors.
The conference highlighted the success of the Australian genetics industry and its growing reputation on the international scene.
GA CEO Anthony Shelly said the conference reflected on the great achievements made by the Australian genetics industry in recent decades while also looking to the future at opportunities that would make the industries more sustainable and profitable.
"We all want to make sure the cow of the future is well managed, healthy and delivers on the things farmers and the people using our ends products want, especially in the welfare and sustainable spaces," Mr Shelly said.
"The conference looked at the next level of innovation and what can be done by genetics and new technologies such as gene editing to accelerate change and deliver big returns for our planet and our people.
"We need to adopt and adjust to ensure our animals are more feed efficient, productive, methane efficient and have improved heat tolerance. These developments will be better for our animals, our farmers and our planet."
The conference highlighted advances in sexed semen, sustainability and heat tolerance traits, among other developments in beef and dairy.
In a presentation on the next genetic frontier, Director of PEAK Genetics, Michael Schmitt, told the conference that there were sustainable solutions to every people, profit and planet challenge facing the industries.
"New technologies aren't magic and can't do everything, but tools exist to improve sustainability at the cow and farm level and advancements could accelerate that improvement and develop the cow of the future that addresses what consumers want," he said.
Mr Schmitt said the connection between PEAK Genetics and Genetics Australia through GA's joint venture with The URUS Group would help to build grazing genetics around the world.
DataGene CEO Matt Shaffer told the conference Australia now performs well above the international average in genetic advancement and its investments are providing huge returns to dairy farmers.
Independent work commissioned by Dairy Australia and DataGene shows DataGene will contribute $980 million to the industry across the next 30 years, an exceptional return on investment with a benefit-cost ratio of 15.8 to 1.
Young south-west Victorian dairy farmers have seen how their farming futures could evolve during a New Zealand study tour.
The five-day WestVic Dairy - Young Dairy Network NZ Dairy Study Tour, supported by DemoDAIRY Foundation, introduced nearly 20 young farmers to five different farming systems in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas.
The tour focused on maximising pasture and forage utilisation for profitable milk production, adapting to changes in environmental legislation and public perception and using technology to improve efficiency - including Halter virtual fencing.
Lenise Mantell, 24, and Billy Buckingham, 27, were among those participating and both say the experience was invaluable.
Lenise, who works for Reggie and Tanya Davis' Lilydale Dairy Farms near Cobden, joined the Young Dairy Network after moving from NSW to meet new people.
"I've only been in the industry for three years and wanted to see a different style of farming," she said. "It was a great opportunity. It's expensive in New Zealand and I can see why they have to be on top of their game.
"We're fortunate we don't have to import as much as they do and they have it a bit tougher with environmental standards and regulations."
Lenise said Halter virtual fencing could be a valuable addition to Australian farming systems if approved, and loafing barns were being successfully used on New Zealand properties.
"You definitely learn something and build relationships with the people you travel with," she said. "Ideas and opinions float around and you can talk about things for hours."
A third generation-farmer from Jancourt East who farms with his father and uncle, Billy wanted to see how other farms operate and what he could implement on the family farm.
"Every system is different; there's no wrong or right way to do things, but we can all learn."
Billy was surprised New Zealand farmers don't feed grain through their dairies, but learnt how they had to import grain and instead turn to palm kernel for feed.
"They do a lot of maize and get ridiculous growth because of the higher rainfall and soil temperature," he said.
Billy has returned home with a lot of topics to discuss, including feed pads, grass management, effluent management, virtual fencing and once-a-day milking.
"The effluent side really interested me," he said. "I feel like the regulations they are facing now will be in Australia in the next 10 to 15 years. It made me think we need to get proactive and have things in place so it won't be a big shock to the system if we have to do it here."
Once-a-day milking is not likely to be on his agenda but Halter virtual fencing could save labour and time, according to Billy.
"The trip opened my eyes to different farming options and changed my way of thinking about how I can implement things on the farm and what I'd like to do in the future."