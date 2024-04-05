Rebels footballer goes back to move forward with career

A positional switch is highlighting a Hampden league talent's versatility on the football field in his top-age Coates Talent League season.
Koroit's Mitch Lloyd is holding down full-back for GWV Rebels after spending his first year in the AFL pathway under 18 system as a key forward.
Lloyd, 18, was named the Rebels' best in their 57-point round two loss to Geelong Falcons on Easter Thursday.
He hopes the move will pique Vic Country selectors' attention ahead of the 2024 AFL under 18 national championships.
"This year I am the main back taking the main forward or deepest forward," he told The Standard.
"Hopefully I can lead from the back line from the last line and help others around me."
The 192-centimetre Lloyd is familiar with the back line and is getting accustomed to the role again.
"I played there with the Rebels in the under 16s and got into the Vic Country trials," he said.
"(Rebels coach) 'Deeks' (David Loader) said to me 'you're probably not going to be tall enough to play forward, so I'll see how you go as a defender' (this year).
"I have liked the move so far, it's been quite enjoyable. You get to see the play unfold and it's a challenge playing on their forwards and I get to use my skills I know as a forward and (do) the things the forwards don't like."
Lloyd, playing alongside South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall who is holding down centre-half-back, said he was pleased with his performance against the Falcons and would aim to build on it against Dandenong Stingrays at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Sunday, April 7.
"I was pretty happy with my one-on-one defensive game and felt like I spoiled well and killed the ball but also marked well and got the ball going offensively," he said.
But he is eager to enhance his game to give himself more chances of stopping opposition goals each week.
"The biggest deficiency is probably my speed, so that is one thing I have been trying to work on over the pre-season," Lloyd said.
"I need that to be reactive on the leads, that is one thing as a defender I am trying to work on."
The North Melbourne fan watches AFL duo Sam Taylor (GWS Giants) and James Sicily (Hawthorn) to find ways to improve his own defensive craft.
He is also using the extra time he has to train - he boards at Ballarat's St Patrick's College - to soak up advice from the Rebels' coaching panel.
He wants to add to his Koroit senior games tally when available for Hampden league selection too.
"The coaching staff at the Rebels are pretty highly regarded and have a fair bit of experience, so you learn a fair bit and try and get as much information off them," Lloyd said.
"That all helps when you get back to local footy, you can notice you have that knowledge that has developed your game."
Hamilton Kangaroos' Brodie Phillips will make his Coates Talent League debut for the Rebels against the Stingrays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.