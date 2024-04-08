Previously wanted man remains in custody

UPDATED, Monday, 10.48am:
A wanted Warrnambool man arrested after a four-day public manhunt will remain in custody until late this month.
Lucas Harradine, 35, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday morning, April 8, 2024, via a video link with prison.
His case was adjourned for further hearing in the Warrnambool court on April 29 when Mr Harradine is expected to be represented by Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer Xavier Farrelly.
Mr Harradine was arrested on March 29, after information from the public led police to a house under construction on Ekard Street in Warrnambool about 10.30am.
He was subsequently charged with five counts of aggravated burglary, 30 counts of theft from cars, two counts of theft of motor cars, seven counts of attempted theft from vehicles, two counts of dangerous driving and five counts of theft.
Mr Harradine appeared in Warrnambool court on April 2, where lawyer Lucy Tribe said she had "clear" instructions not to apply for bail.
She said the man had nowhere to live and wished to be represented by Mr Farrelly.
Ms Tribe said Mr Harradine was withdrawing "heavily" from ice.
It is alleged the man was involved in aggravated burglaries, burglaries, thefts from and of motor vehicles and police evades in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Koroit, Allansford, Timboon and Peterborough between March 9 and 29.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven previously thanked members of the public for providing information since Mr Harradine was declared wanted on Tuesday, March 26.
He said a large number of police officers from various departments and stations had been involved in the region-wide manhunt during the past fortnight.
"It's been an extensive operation involving a lot of resources," he said.
When asked about the strength of the police case, she said some of the allegations were circumstantial and Mr Harradine was charged on the basis he was in the vicinity of where the crimes were committed.
She said there were also indications a co-accused had implicated her client after items were allegedly found at that man's home.
"We had been to a number of addresses just on Friday morning. It's very pleasing to have the individual in custody."
