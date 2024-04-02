Accused man refused bail over 1600 abusive texts to protected person

A Warrnambool district man accused of sending more than 1600 abusive, threatening and sexualised messages to a protected person has been refused bail.
The 33-year-old, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, allegedly sent more than 500 messages in a 24-hour period alone, as well as photos of himself outside her work and of his own genitals, as well as a dog's.
The alleged offending was in breach of a family violence intervention order put in place to protect the woman, who allegedly told police she was "extremely scared".
The man was arrested on March 26, 2024, and charged with breaching the order and stalking, among other alleged offences.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 2 where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
The court heard the man had offended just days after he was released on bail for similar offending, which he had admitted to and labelled as "not nice".
A lawyer for the accused man said his client had a significant criminal history involving a lengthy jail sentence for crimes that occurred in the context of a methamphetamine addiction.
But he said the man had managed to kick that habit and any further time in custody could be detrimental to his rehabilitation, as well as his relationship with his family.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was "absolutely inevitable" the man would be jailed if the offences were proven.
"And in all likelihood a significant term (of imprisonment)," he said.
"This was not fleeting or unintentional but persistent and ongoing with hundreds and hundreds of breaches of court orders."
The man was refused bail and will appear in the same court again at a later date.
