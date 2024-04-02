The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wanted man arrested after four-day public manhunt faces city's court

Jessica Howard
AT
By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
April 2 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanted man arrested after four-day public manhunt faces city's court
Wanted man arrested after four-day public manhunt faces city's court

A wanted Warrnambool man arrested after a four-day public manhunt has appeared in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.