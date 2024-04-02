The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Give it one more go': What's inspiring mentor in final netball season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale mentor Elisha Sobey with possession in the Good Friday clash against Old Collegians. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Merrivale mentor Elisha Sobey with possession in the Good Friday clash against Old Collegians. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The dangling carrot of finishing her career with a fairy tale A grade netball premiership as player-coach is driving one of the Warrnambool and District league's most respected figures in her final season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.