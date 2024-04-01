Woman left shaken after intruder enters her home while she was in bed

A Warrnambool woman in her 40s has been left shaken after realising an offender entered her Fitzroy Road home early on Monday morning, April 1.
A police spokeswoman said the female resident located footage of the offence on her motion-activated camera footage and made a report to police soon after 9.30pm on Monday night.
That footage showed a man loitering near her home and then entering her front yard between 6am and 7am on Monday morning.
He went through a side gate and then entered the home through a laundry door.
The man was captured on the camera footage leaving with a small dark unknown object, the same way as he had entered.
He was last seen walking down Laverock Road.
Police said the woman resident, aged in her mid 40s, was left shaken after she realised what had happened.
Warrnambool police crime scene officers will examine the property at the city end of Fitzroy Road for forensic evidence and officers will also examine the motion-activated footage.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Warrnambool police
Constable Rachael Giffening at the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
