High-end speeding in towns worries police during road blitz

High-end speeding in south-west 60kmh zones have highlighted the Easter long weekend's road blitz Operation Nexus.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said overall motorists were pretty well behaved despite there being a huge influx of visitors, especially at caravan parks.
"Easter Sunday was a bit disappointing, with some drivers vrooming around," she said.
A 32-year-old Mornington man was intercepted at 9.20am on Sunday travelling at 91kmh in a 60kmh zone in Panmure.
The driver then tested positive to methamphetamine and cannabis in a roadside oral fluid drug test.
He was issued with a $529 fine for speeding and a three-month loss of licence and a fine of $577 for the positive drug test and a six-month loss of licence.
A 56-year-old Altona man was intercepted at 10.30am on Sunday travelling at 93kmh in a 60 zone at Terang.
He was issued with a $625 fine and a three-month loss of licence.
A Warrnambool man, 23, entered a preliminary breath testing site in Warrnambool's Banyan Street just after 12.30pm Sunday.
Checks revealed he was a suspended driver.
He also tested positive in a roadside oral fluid drug test to methamphetamine and cannabis.
The vehicle the man was driving was impounded for one month, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130 and will be issued a summons to attend at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
And a 24-year-old woman from Caroline Springs was pulled over in Cobden after being detected travelling at 91kmh in a 60 zone.
She was fined $962 for unlicensed driving and another $529 fine for speeding, as well as a three-month driver licence suspension.
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said speeding in built-up areas involving reduced speed zones - 60kmh or less - was extremely dangerous.
"We are talking about areas where there are shops, traffic and vulnerable people, including elderly residents and children," she said.
"They are low range speed zones for very good reasons. We want drivers to slow down so they can stop if the unexpected happens.
"Driving in these zones at 90kmh is just disgusting behaviour.
"The potential dangers are endless, especially in wet weather on wet roads.
"We just want all drivers to take care and follow the road rules - they are in place for very good reasons.
"It's so we all remain as safe as possible."
On an otherwise peaceful Easter Monday, Warrnambool highway patrol unit Senior Constable Lewy Martin intercepted a 40-year-old man in east Warrnambool.
The driver was found to be disqualified and his vehicle was unregistered.
"This led to a tale of loss as the vehicle was forcibly seized under the vehicle impoundment laws, attracting sky-high towing fees of $1130," a spokesperson said.
"The chapter ends with the man preparing for a tense visit with a magistrate at court."
There were no fatal collisions in the region and there have been no fatalities in the south-west so far this year.
There were five deaths for the same period of time last year.
Statewide there have been 69 road deaths this year, compared to 77 at the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.