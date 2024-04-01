The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

High-end speeding in towns worries police during road blitz

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 2 2024 - 10:14am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An unregistered vehicle was seized in east Warrnambool on Monday morning, which will attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1100.
An unregistered vehicle was seized in east Warrnambool on Monday morning, which will attracting towing and storage fees of more than $1100.

High-end speeding in south-west 60kmh zones have highlighted the Easter long weekend's road blitz Operation Nexus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.