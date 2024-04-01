Warrnambool swimmers to make a splash on national stage

ONE debutant will join six Warrnambool Swimming Club teammates at the Australian championships on the Gold Coast.
Teenager Zavier Aberline - the son of coach Paul - is determined to make a splash in the 14-year-old 50-metre butterfly.
Aberline, Eamonn McCarthy, Ella Matters and Zoe Davis will contest the age titles, Fionn Ginley and Eli Kerr will vie for medals in the multi-class championships and Sebastian Christie-Crane in the open section.
Warrnambool coach Jayson Lamb said he was excited to see what they could produce on the national stage.
"They all have one common thread which is the important part and that's dedication and application," he said.
"In an individual sport you need that. They are really good at getting around each other as well so it brings that team aspect to it.
"Hopefully they will bring the best out of each other."
The long-time coach said the team's goal was to post personal-best times.
"They are not outcome-focused, they are more process-focused with what they've been doing at training," he said.
"It will stand them in good stead.
"It was held there (in Queensland) last year as well, so those who were there last year will be very comfortable in the environment because your first year is often your biggest event in a new venue, new this, new that."
Lamb said Aberline was embracing the challenge.
"He's been training really well and we're just hoping for a PB," he said.
"He's only just got the national time recently."
Lamb said Aberline's father Paul was thrilled to see his son book his ticket to nationals.
"He actually held it together pretty well, I was surprised," he said of the proud dad.
The multi-class swimmers will launch the championships on April 6.
"Eli's been qualified for a couple of years but he's been too young, so he's very excited," Lamb said.
"Fionn went last year and he'll use that experience to his advantage I would've thought."
