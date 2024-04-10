South-west farmers take NZ study tour Advertising Feature

The tour saw 20 young farmers experience five different farming systems in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas. Picture supplied

Young south-west Victorian dairy farmers have seen how their farming futures could evolve during a New Zealand study tour.

The five-day WestVic Dairy - Young Dairy Network NZ Dairy Study Tour, supported by DemoDAIRY Foundation, introduced nearly 20 young farmers to five different farming systems in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas.

The tour focused on maximising pasture and forage utilisation for profitable milk production, adapting to changes in environmental legislation and public perception and using technology to improve efficiency - including Halter virtual fencing.

Lenise Mantell, 24, and Billy Buckingham, 27, were among those participating and both say the experience was invaluable.

Lenise, who works for Reggie and Tanya Davis' Lilydale Dairy Farms near Cobden, joined the Young Dairy Network after moving from NSW to meet new people.

"I've only been in the industry for three years and wanted to see a different style of farming," she said. "It was a great opportunity. It's expensive in New Zealand and I can see why they have to be on top of their game.

"We're fortunate we don't have to import as much as they do and they have it a bit tougher with environmental standards and regulations."

Lenise said Halter virtual fencing could be a valuable addition to Australian farming systems if approved, and loafing barns were being successfully used on New Zealand properties.

"You definitely learn something and build relationships with the people you travel with," she said. "Ideas and opinions float around and you can talk about things for hours."

A third generation-farmer from Jancourt East who farms with his father and uncle, Billy wanted to see how other farms operate and what he could implement on the family farm.

"Every system is different; there's no wrong or right way to do things, but we can all learn."

Billy was surprised New Zealand farmers don't feed grain through their dairies, but learnt how they had to import grain and instead turn to palm kernel for feed.

"They do a lot of maize and get ridiculous growth because of the higher rainfall and soil temperature," he said.

Billy has returned home with a lot of topics to discuss, including feed pads, grass management, effluent management, virtual fencing and once-a-day milking.

"The effluent side really interested me," he said. "I feel like the regulations they are facing now will be in Australia in the next 10 to 15 years. It made me think we need to get proactive and have things in place so it won't be a big shock to the system if we have to do it here."

Once-a-day milking is not likely to be on his agenda but Halter virtual fencing could save labour and time, according to Billy.