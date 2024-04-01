Red tape 'burdening' council as it helps events overcome new hurdle

Councillors say "more red tape and bureaucracy" from the state government is burdening the council as it "steps in" to keep festivals and events alive.
It comes as Corangamite Shire councillors adopted the Support for Events and Festivals (Traffic Management and Associated Local Law Fee Exemptions) Policy at its ordinary March meeting.
While the organisation has historically provided traffic management for community events using internal staff resources, changes to accreditation requirements have resulted in it now being outsourced.
The estimated cost to council to support traffic management at existing community events and festivals is $70,000 each year, plus $18,000 for additional staff resources, to implement the new policy.
The change was best summarised by south-central ward councillor Laurie Hickey.
"The council's no longer responsible for traffic management for festivals and events and so our internal staff aren't able to assist volunteers with running the organisations how they once would," he said.
"The job of getting an accredited traffic guidance scheme, obtaining permits from Regional Roads Victoria and providing traffic management during events has all fallen back to traffic management companies.
"I'm sympathetic to organisations and volunteers who need to meet this increased charge because it's another financial risk to the events and it's becoming a little more complicated than what it once was.
"Nevertheless I'm happy to see we're able to provide some assistance to volunteers when they're running these events and festivals to be able to cover the organisation of traffic management."
The policy notes the council would provide 100 per cent of the costs or $5000 (whichever is lowest) for the provision of traffic management through an application process.
But south-central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein said the change itself was "very disappointing".
"Once again it's the volunteers who are going to be impacted by this change from the state government level," she said.
"Council will now pay 100 per cent or $5000, whichever is lowest, but there's still going to be some events this isn't going to cover where volunteers themselves will need to find additional funds to cover the traffic management plans.
"It's certainly very disappointing ... it's regulation and accreditation things coming down from the state government onto local communities and council has to step in and carry some of the burden."
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the change was being "forced on" the council.
"One hundred per cent of the reason behind the need for this is more red tape and bureaucracy from higher levels of government," he said.
"It's not a council thing, it's forced on us from higher levels of government."
In other funding announcements for community projects, councillors also voted to provide a $2000 contribution to Cobden's Alderwood Manor as part of its new Business Assistance Scheme.
The project aims to introduce new activation for the venue, building on the success of its free musical jam sessions.
A new experience would be given to attendees with the introduction of 'open mic' and a musical 'lead' artist to be employed to create a structure to the events alongside the purchase of musical instruments and wireless connectors.
Meanwhile, a funding request for the Morris Street, Port Campbell footpath was re-assigned to the Skipton Jubilee Park after the $89,890 wish list item was deemed ineligible under the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
