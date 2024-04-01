The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

'Happy to be in the final again': Warrnambool teen runs in Stawell Gift

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layla Watson (white bib) runs in the 2024 Stawell Gift 120m final. Picture by Ben Fraser
Layla Watson (white bib) runs in the 2024 Stawell Gift 120m final. Picture by Ben Fraser

UPDATED:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.