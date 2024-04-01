Dry summer paves the way for shire's bumper capital works program

Upgrades to Moyne Shire's most remote roads are ahead of schedule and major progress has been made on an upgrade to Macarthur after a bumper summer capital works program.
Sunny conditions have playground installation works for the Macarthur Precinct Upgrade Project on-track for completion by this week.
Other site works including the installation of a soft fall surface, landscaping, fencing and multi-court will continue this month. Current playground removal is also scheduled this month as part of a partnership with the Rotary Overseas Recycled Playground initiative.
A splashpad was completed in January, as was playground drainage and sub-surface irrigation.
But Moyne Shire director of assets and community Edith Farrell said the most progress this summer had been made on roads.
"We're about 70 per cent on the sealing program (while) our rural remote roads program in the far north of the shire is actually ahead of schedule so we're progressing very well," she said.
Two of the three remote road projects including Hamilton-Chatsworth Road and Chatsworth - Bolac Road have had their pavement works completed with minor works remaining, such as line marking and signage.
The third project, Woorndoo-Chatsworth Road (pavement reconstruction) is 50 per cent complete and on-track.
Meanwhile, four of the six rehabilitation projects including Korongah North Road, Minjah-Hawkesdale Road, Willatook-Warrong Road and Codrington-Bessiebelle Road are close to completion.
The remaining two projects including Cooramook Road and Ibbs Lane are underway and on-schedule.
In other updates, Heritage Victoria has issued a permit for the removal of the cypress trees on the Mortlake Avenue of Honour and replanting with Holm Oaks.
Replanting will begin in stages from mid-2024.
Major progress has also been made on the council's bridge program.
In particular, the design works stage for relocating sewer and water for the Gipps Street Bridge in Port Fairy is approaching completion.
A hydrology and hydraulic assessment has begun with a permit review in progress. Expressions of interest for design and construction are to be prepared.
Other bridge updates include:
Drainage works:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.