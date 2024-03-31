The Standard
'Not looking good': Fears toxic sludge during peak period taking a toll

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 1 2024 - 10:53am, first published 10:17am
Peterborough resident Barb Mullen is fearful of the impact consistent annual blue-green algae outbreaks on the Curdies River are having on the town. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
The Easter break is one of Peterborough's top tourism periods but years of blue-green algae outbreaks during summer are taking a toll.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

