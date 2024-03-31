Caravan destroyed in fire, snorkel melted on nearby vehicle

A caravan at Casterton has been destroyed in a fire believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said emergency services were called to a fire at a McPherson Street address about 3.30pm on Friday, March 29, 2024.
He said neighbours raised the alarm and residents attempted to douse the flames with water.
The Casterton Country Fire Authority crew quickly responded and put out the fire but the caravan was destroyed.
There was damage to the passenger side of a vehicle and the flames also scorched a house.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the actions of the CFA volunteers saved the vehicle and possibly the home.
He said police and CFA officials went to the fire scene on Saturday and determined an electrical fault had started the blaze.
"The snorkel of the vehicle parked next to the caravan had started to melt. That's how hot it got," he said.
The overall damage bill is expected to be at least $14,000 and the detective said the large fuel load in the caravan assisted the fire to quickly take hold and spread.
"It was fortunate the vehicle and house were saved," he said.
Portland police are also trying to identify a man who forced entry to a dog wash at 3.30am on Sunday, March 31.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said a male wearing a black hoodie was captured on CCTV footage in the dog wash near the intersection of Henty Highway and Kunara Crescent.
He said the man was seen entering the front door of the premises and he spent 18 seconds inside before fleeing to a waiting vehicle.
"It's not known at this stage if anything was stolen. The door handle was forced, entry was gained and it appeared the intruder was wearing a black hoodie with white writing," he said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
