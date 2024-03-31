The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Tourist slashed to stomach, makes statement of no complaint to police

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 1 2024 - 8:56am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourist slashed to stomach, makes statement of no complaint to police
Tourist slashed to stomach, makes statement of no complaint to police

A 27-year-old South Australia man has made a statement of no complaint after being slashed with an edged weapon to the stomach at the Warrnambool Civic Green late Sunday night, March 31.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.