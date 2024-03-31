Tourist slashed to stomach, makes statement of no complaint to police

A 27-year-old South Australia man has made a statement of no complaint after being slashed with an edged weapon to the stomach at the Warrnambool Civic Green late Sunday night, March 31.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit, said an incident was reported to police late Sunday, about 10.30pm.
It's understood there was a verbal argument between two groups of people; some from South Australia and the other Warrnambool locals.
The argument developed into a physical altercation, an edged weapon was produced and the 27-year-old was slashed to the side of his stomach.
The injury was described as minor and superficial.
Warrnambool uniform police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station (6660 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
