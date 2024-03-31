Two in police cells after more offending, police car damaged

Two separate people with a history of negative interactions concerning police are back in the Warrnambool station cells.
A 25-year-old Penshurst woman has been remanded in custody after allegedly breaching her bail as well as intervention orders and damaging a police vehicle.
The woman was being spoken to by a Hamilton district police officer at the weekend.
She is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.
The woman went to the rear of a police vehicle, swung her bag and caused damage to the rear of the vehicle.
The police officer had attended as the woman was alleged to have gone to an address in Penshurst which she was banned from attending through a court order.
Complainants allege the woman attended at the property, banged on the front door, ripped the lid off a mailbox and damaged pot plants.
She's already on multiple counts of bail after being charged previously with similar offending.
The woman currently has eight separate briefs of evidence listed in the Hamilton Magistrates Court for hearings during April, May and June.
In a separate case, a 19-year-old Warrnambool man was arrested early on Monday morning, April 1, after allegedly punching on with his brother over vapes and threatening to stab him.
The man was arrested at 12.30am and remanded in custody.
He's living in a rear shed at a Merrivale address and already on two counts of bail, relating to matters listed in the Warrnambool court for hearing during May and June.
Police allege the man and his brother argued over vapes, they punched each other before the 19-year-old pulled out a kitchen knife and told his sibling "I'll stab you".
Police were contacted, there was damage to a rear door and bail is being opposed because of the young man's propensity for violence and that fact he has nowhere to live except the Merrivale address.
The Penshurst woman and Merrivale man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 2, for bail/remand hearings.
