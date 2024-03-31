Easter treat as talented racer wins two of the three features on offer

ONE of Australian speedway's most promising drivers won back-to-back feature races to take out the 2024 Easter sprintcar trail's overall honours.
Tasmanian Tate Frost rolled into victory lane at Mount Gambier on Easter Saturday before backing it up with a mature drive in the 30-lap finale at Allansford's Premier Speedway on Easter Sunday.
Frost, 22, also finished fourth in the opening round at Avalon on Good Friday.
"We've had a tough year - high highs and deepest lows because we'd win one night and tear up the next two meetings," he told The Standard from the pits.
"It is definitely a humbling sport so to get two wins in a row and cap off the series with a win is huge.
"It was my fourth win (of the 2023-24 season). I had expectations to get five, so I just came up one short but it's three more than last year so I feel like am progressing and getting used to running up the front.
"It is just huge for this team to get wins."
He won from Portland's Brock Hallett and Strathalbyn's Daniel Pestka with Warrnambool fan favourite Jamie Veal in fourth.
The A-Main was without one of the favourites with Tasmanian Jock Goodyer crashing in a heat. His team packed up early.
Frost said there were numerous aspects he had to contend with on his way to victory.
"The (crew) guys worked hard tonight. We had a few issues, were running a bit warm there and I just kept pulling (helmet) tears off because I kept getting coolant in the face," he said.
"The crew guys were asking why I backed off and I saw traffic management on the highway and I thought it was a yellow light and then Daniel got passed me and I saw the green light was still going so I had to hustle and keep going.
"I was able to pass him back and bide my time around lap cars. But the way the track was, you catch them so quick and as soon as you catch them you have to pass them.
"I feel like I did a good job in lap traffic tonight."
Frost started on the front row alongside pole-sitter Jack Lee, from Terang, in front of a strong crowd for Premier Speedway's season finale which concluded with a special fireworks display.
Lee's chances were dashed just two laps in when he slowed and brought on the yellow flags.
Stephen Spark forced a second yellow with 13 laps to run before the red came on when Tim Farrell was forced out.
The A-Main started at 8.35pm and was over before 9pm in a win for families eager for earlier finishes.
Premier Speedway crowned its season track sprintcar champions with Veal winning from Hallett and Goodyer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.