A decision to join up with a South Australian team after the COVID-19 pandemic has proved a wise choice for experienced sprintcar driver Daniel Pestka.
The Strathalbyn-based racer is enjoying competing for SP Racing's Jamie and Sandy Stark.
"I was finishing up doing my own thing with my dad's stuff and they were looking for a driver and I've known them a long time, probably eight or so years before that," he told The Standard.
"Luckily they gave me a go and we've been racing flat out ever since.
"It is pretty good doing it with these guys, the Starks. They make it pretty fun so it helps."
They enjoyed victory on night one of the Easter sprintcar trail - a three-night finale contested across three tracks - at Avalon on Good Friday.
He then finished second behind Tasmanian Tate Frost at Mount Gambier on Easter Saturday and led the points ahead of the final round at Allansford's Premier Speedway on Easter Sunday.
Pestka said he was a chance to combine with the Starks again in season 2024-25.
"There is a possibility we might go again next year. This was meant to be our last year," he said.
Pestka, 32, has raced sprintcars since he was 16.
In between racing he works in his parent's bakery of a morning before turning his attention to his sign-writing business.
He spent most of this season racing across South Australia and Victoria, estimating he'd entered upwards of 35 shows.
"It's been a little bit up and down. I haven't been that fast at times and been wrecking a little bit of stuff," Pestka said.
"We have learned a lot and got the car pretty good now and the last month we've been on the money.
"It's always nice when you can finish with some speed."
The Easter sprintcar trail finale rounded out Premier Speedway's 2023-24 season.
