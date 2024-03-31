Award helps bright city student towards life she's 'always dreamed of'

Warrnambool College student Isabelle Irving says she can "finally achieve the life" she's "always dreamed of" after receiving a life-changing opportunity.
Ms Irving was this month awarded the Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship, a recognition given to female students who show high academic potential while experiencing low socioeconomic circumstances.
"This scholarship means I can finally be able to achieve the life I've always dreamed of and be able to have the same opportunities as other students," she said.
"I'd like to achieve being a criminal defence lawyer. I personally find intellectual property law to be the most interesting. I'm planning on going to university once I graduate from high school and then working my way into becoming a lawyer."
Valued at more than $20,000, each four-year scholarship recipient receives a new laptop, internet, tutoring, homework assistance, pre-paid expense cards to cover school essentials, study skills resources and a personal coach.
Harding Miller Education Foundation chief operations officer Caroline Hill said she was "so pleased" to announce Isabelle as one of the recipients.
"The foundation's vital support for high-potential young girls experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage has become even more critical as our country faces increased pressures with higher costs of living," she said.
"Our scholarship recipients are bright, talented, and engaged but don't currently have the resources they need to make the most of their educational opportunities.
"The scholarship provides them with tangible items and practical things that give these young women a hand to complete their high-school education and take advantage of tertiary opportunities.
"Our scholarships offer more than just a financial boost. Our scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year.
"This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future".
