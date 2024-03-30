Sand sculptor thrills onlookers with surprise beach bunny for Easter

A retiree from Geelong can't believe just how much of a spectacle his giant Easter bunny sculpture on a Warrnambool beach has created.
Former steel worker Ian Zulic said the community's reaction to his artwork at Lady Bay had been incredible.
"It's amazing, what a response," he said.
"People down here are so nice. I met so many people down here within two days, it's incredible.
I do my sculptures all over the place, but Warrnambool was our destination for Easter, I came down with my wife for the weekend.
"The bunny took about two-and-a-half to three hours, I was going flat-out to get it done because the tide was coming in so fast. I'm sure it's been washed away today.
"But as long as I get a picture of it, I'm happy. I just do it for fun, when I finish the sculpture I just sit back and watch people take photos of it and enjoy it."
He said his sculptures were a way for him to stay connected through retirement.
"I do it to meet people as well," Mr Zulic said.
"I recently retired from being a steel worker for 27 years and I have a lot more time to do the sculpting now.
"About 27 years ago I was with my kids in sunny Queensland and I did a dragon on the beach, got a bit of a crowd happening, and thought 'this is fun'.
"I never stopped since, I did it on the weekends when I was free, and now I can do it a lot more."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.