The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Trapped driver in hospital after losing control of vehicle in bushland

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 30 2024 - 6:25pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trapped driver in hospital after losing control of vehicle in bushland
Trapped driver in hospital after losing control of vehicle in bushland

A Portland man in his 50s is in hospital after losing control of his vehicle and getting trapped in bushland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.