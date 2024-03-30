Trapped driver in hospital after losing control of vehicle in bushland

A Portland man in his 50s is in hospital after losing control of his vehicle and getting trapped in bushland.
Portland Police acting sergeant Michael Vaughan said emergency services were called to the Portland-Nelson Road incident - about 20 kilometres from Portland - at 11.17am on Saturday, March 30.
"A male has lost control of a vehicle and driven into bushland and become trapped," he said.
"He was taken to Mount Gambier Hospital for observations".
Residents are being urged to take care on the roads during the Easter long weekend.
