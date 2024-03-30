Deliberately lit fires at squatter house put neighbours in danger

Neighbouring properties have been put in danger after three fires were deliberately lit in a squatter house at the rear of the old Warrnambool Salvation Army church.
Witnesses report that flames were protruding "four or five metres" out a window of the dwelling at the rear of the church and endangering neighbouring units.
One neighbour described the flames as "licking" at least one neighbouring apartment.
There have been up to six men living in the unused dwelling at the rear of the church for the past month.
Two men have been charged with breaking into a neighbouring business, stealing computer hard drives, while other squatters have charges with criminal offences and been issued with infringement notices for public order offending.
One man was previously charged with deliberately lighting a fire.
Warrnambool police Detective Sergeant Derek Verity, of the divisional tasking unit, said a homeless Warrnambool man in his 50s was arrested and currently assisting police with their inquiries.
The fire was reported to emergency services just before 3pm and three Warrnambool Fire Rescue Victoria units attended at the old Salvation Army property.
They put out the blazes and then mopped up.
Detective Sergeant Verity said there were three fires believed to be deliberately lit in the dwelling behind the old church.
He said one of the fires had taken hold and had posed a danger to neighbouring properties.
The investigator requested that anyone with information about the fires immediately contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said firefighters were contacted at 2.17pm.
"FRV crews were called to a fire at a structure near the intersection of Lava and Henna Streets in Warrnambool," they said.
"CFA crews also attended this incident.
"The situation was under control at 2.32pm.
"Police and Ambulance Victoria were also on scene. There were no reported injuries," they said.
Police sources not authorised to comment have previously described the dwelling as a drug den, with used needles and faeces littering the property.
The owner said he planned to demolish the site and develop the property in coming months.
In November last year the Warrnambool City Council approved the demolition application.
Neighbours have called for the plans to be fast-track to stop squatters living there and to put an end to the constant anti-social behaviour.
