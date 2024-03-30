Senior debutant bullish about young teammates' talent

A teenage debutant part of a new wave of football talent at Koroit is excited about what his young teammates are capable of achieving.
Pacy wingman Jett Grayland featured in a Saints' side which pushed reigning Hampden league premier South Warrnambool on Good Friday at Friendly Societies' Park.
The bulk of the Chris McLaren-coached team was aged 23 and under.
Grayland, 17, said it was exciting to see the likes of Paddy O'Sullivan, Mac Petersen, Tom Baulch, Tate Waterson, Jamie Lloyd, Jack Block, Angus Campbell and Tyler Stephens on the park at the one time.
"We went down by 13 points and with such a young team, it looks very promising," he said.
"You look at Paddy O'Sullivan, he played his 50th game yesterday and he's only 20."
Grayland, who is edging closer to a Coates Talent League debut with Greater Western Victoria Rebels too, was grateful to have the support of the Saints' experienced cohort in Liam Hoy, Dallas Mooney and Will Couch in his first senior match.
"If you do have a debut, they take you under your wing," he said.
"As I said to 'Macca' (McLaren), it's been one of my childhood dreams to play Hampden league senior footy at Koroit.
"It was bloody good to get it ticked off and it's pretty surreal.
"It took a bit to find my feet but towards the end it was really good. I enjoyed every minute of it."
Grayland, who played on a wing before moving into the forward line, would love to play in a second standalone game on Friday, April 5 when Koroit meets Warrnambool in a round one night match at Reid Oval.
"They've picked up a few (recruits) so it will be another big clash but I hope to see myself playing there on Friday night as well," he said.
"I will hit the training track this week and fingers crossed I can hold my spot."
The league's remaining round one matches are on Saturday, April 6.
