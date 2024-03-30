Region digs deep into pockets to raise $590k for Good Friday Appeal

Every little bit counts and it turns out south-west residents had a whopping $590,886 in their pockets on Good Friday.
The tally for the 2024 Royal Children's Hospital Appeal is in and it's revealed just how generous the region's communities are.
Warrnambool raised the most ($100,690), followed by Hamilton ($66,469), Timboon ($42,203), Colac ($41,456), Camperdown ($41,448) and Portland ($34,048).
Good Friday Appeal Garvoc area manager Cate Kelly said some of the smallest south-west communities had exceeded expectations.
"It's just a little farming community that's been fundraising for over 40 years," she said.
"They just all rally together. There are lots of businesses that donate from around the district, from Terang and Warrnambool, and local farmers come and help.
"You've got families baking which brings in good money. Things like cheesecakes, lasagne and sponges can make up to $500."
Ms Kelly said she would double-check the $36,109 total listed on the appeal website for Garvoc.
The total for every other south-west town is below:
