Grand finalist's coup as three-time association player of the year signs on

NESTLES is seeking grand final redemption and has signed a cricketer capable of performing in high-pressure situations.
Former Brierly-Christ Church skipper Mark Murphy will slot into the Rob Saker-coached line-up when the 2024-25 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season starts later this year.
Murphy won three association player of the year awards during an illustrious career with the Bulls and East Warrnambool.
He also captained Brierly-Christ Church to a premiership.
Saker said Nestles, which fell short of back-to-back premierships when it lost to Allansford-Panmure in the two-decider on March 24, said the club was rapt to welcome a player of Murphy's calibre.
"It was something we were working on doing in the back-half of the season," he told The Standard.
"When a player of that quality indicates he's interested in coming onboard, you move mountains to try and get someone like that, so we're very, very happy."
Saker said Murphy's ability as an all-rounder was evident.
"All three facets of the game he does very, very well. I think principally the batting depth he'll give us is just huge," he said.
Murphy featured sporadically for South West club Woorndoo this past season.
Saker, who is preparing for his second season as coach, said he would be fresh for his first campaign with the Factory.
"He had a baby not too long into the cricket season so I think that was his main priority, the family focus," he said.
"He'll come back pretty keen you'd imagine."
Nestles has lost brothers Will and Matt Ringin from its grand final team with Tom Noonan, who is looking to move to Melbourne, also a potential out for next season.
"Will's moved away. He's got a job in the Swan Hill area (as a police officer)," Saker said.
"He made that move halfway throughout the year and was travelling back after Christmas which was a fairly big effort, and Matt came for the year to play with his brother."
Nestles has signed Sri Lankan import Sanjaya 'Sunny' Chathuranga for next season but his return is dependent on a visa clearance.
The Factory will start pre-season in mid-to-late August.
